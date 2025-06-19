Woman airlifted to hospital after reported shark bite off South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH — A woman is recovering from an apparent shark bite that happened Tuesday on Hilton Head Island.

The woman was bit on the leg at around noon at marker 24, which is at Sea Pines, and airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, according to ABC affiliate WJCL.

She had lost a lot of blood, according to dispatch reports.

This comes as more sharks are being sighted close to shore.

“White sharks are approaching shore in greater numbers because the seal populations are coming back,” said Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark biologist. “So, we do indeed see a trend where more white sharks are coming closer to shore in these waters. That doesn’t mean that the risk is very high, but the risk does increase a little bit when those white sharks overlap with human activities.”

Following initial treatment, the patient was transported from the scene to the Hilton Head Island Airport and airlifted to Savannah for further treatment, officials said Thursday.

The group, OCEARCH, catches and tracks sharks across the globe.

Track them here in real time.

