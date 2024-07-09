Local

Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in east Charlotte, court documents say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting Friday at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas.

(alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in east Charlotte earlier this year.

On May 19, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to East W.T. Harris Boulevard, where they found someone lying in the road unconscious.

The victim, 57-year-old Wade Terrill Burch, died at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD searches for driver who hit, killed man crossing street

An initial investigation revealed that Burch was trying to cross W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit by a silver or gray sedan.

He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to police.

On July 9, it was revealed that 27-year-old Ana Consuelos had been arrested in this case.

According to court documents, Consuelos struck Burch and failed to stop and remain at the scene until police arrived.

Consuelos has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death. Her bond has been set at $150,000.

VIDEO: Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist

Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read