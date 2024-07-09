Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in east Charlotte, court documents say

CHARLOTTE — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in east Charlotte earlier this year.
On May 19, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to East W.T. Harris Boulevard, where they found someone lying in the road unconscious.
The victim, 57-year-old Wade Terrill Burch, died at the scene.
An initial investigation revealed that Burch was trying to cross W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit by a silver or gray sedan.
He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to police.
On July 9, it was revealed that 27-year-old Ana Consuelos had been arrested in this case.
NEW: Police have arrested and charged Ana Consuelos with felony hit and run causing death.— Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 9, 2024
According to warrants, police say she hit and killed Wade Burch, 57, on East W.T. Harris Blvd. on May 19th.
Consuelos was arrested yesterday. She was given a $150K bond. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VoQl9Y1ZTY
According to court documents, Consuelos struck Burch and failed to stop and remain at the scene until police arrived.
Consuelos has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death. Her bond has been set at $150,000.
VIDEO: Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist
©2024 Cox Media Group