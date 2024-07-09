Woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run in east Charlotte, court documents say

CHARLOTTE — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in east Charlotte earlier this year.

On May 19, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to East W.T. Harris Boulevard, where they found someone lying in the road unconscious.

The victim, 57-year-old Wade Terrill Burch, died at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that Burch was trying to cross W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit by a silver or gray sedan.

He was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to police.

On July 9, it was revealed that 27-year-old Ana Consuelos had been arrested in this case.

NEW: Police have arrested and charged Ana Consuelos with felony hit and run causing death.



According to warrants, police say she hit and killed Wade Burch, 57, on East W.T. Harris Blvd. on May 19th.



Consuelos was arrested yesterday. She was given a $150K bond. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VoQl9Y1ZTY — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 9, 2024

According to court documents, Consuelos struck Burch and failed to stop and remain at the scene until police arrived.

Consuelos has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death. Her bond has been set at $150,000.

VIDEO: Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist

Conover police searching for driver who hit motorcyclist

©2024 Cox Media Group