CMPD searches for driver who hit, killed man crossing street

CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed someone crossing the street in east Charlotte over the weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called around 4 a.m. to East W.T. Harris Boulevard by the Plaza, where they found someone lying in the road unconscious.

Paramedics said the victim, 57-year-old Wade Terrill Burch, died at the scene.

Investigators believe Burch was trying to cross W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was hit by a silver or gray sedan. He was no in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, detectives said.

The driver left the scene and was last seen on W.T. Harris Boulevard heading toward North Sharon Amity Road. Detectives are asking for help identifying the car, which they believe is a silver or gray 2020 to 2023 Toyota Corolla with damage to its front right bumper or the front right side of the vehicle.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

