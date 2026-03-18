Woman arrested for vandalizing Cybertruck in Caldwell County

COLLETTSVILLE, N.C. — A 67-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for damaging a man’s Cybertruck in Collettsville.

Caldwell County deputies say Karen Lewis used a board with nails on it to scratch a man’s Cybertruck on Sunday.

Karen Cooke Lewis

The man reported her to the police after the truck caught Lewis on video.

Lewis was charged with misdemeanor damage to property and placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

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