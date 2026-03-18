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Woman arrested for vandalizing Cybertruck in Caldwell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

COLLETTSVILLE, N.C. — A 67-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for damaging a man’s Cybertruck in Collettsville.

Caldwell County deputies say Karen Lewis used a board with nails on it to scratch a man’s Cybertruck on Sunday.

Karen Cooke Lewis

The man reported her to the police after the truck caught Lewis on video.

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Lewis was charged with misdemeanor damage to property and placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

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