Woman buys winning $494K lottery ticket from local Food Lion

RALEIGH — Irene Gates of Indian Trail won a $494,109 jackpot on the Jurassic Park™ Fast Play game on Monday, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

Gates purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Food Lion on U.S. 74 West in Indian Trail. At the time of purchase, the jackpot was $988,218, and since she bought a $5 ticket, she received 50% of the progressive jackpot.

Gates went lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize. After state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $354,525. The Fast Play game features a progressive jackpot that grows with each ticket sold until it is won. As of Wednesday morning, the jackpot stands at $517,000 and continues to increase.

