Woman charged in Cleveland County drug bust

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Cleveland County on Friday.

Officials say Margaret Hager Greene was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking fentanyl.

Members of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Community Interdiction Team say they noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Broad River Greenway and decided to investigate.

During the investigation, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search resulted in the seizure of approximately 208.3 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 32.5 grams of fentanyl.

Greene was transported to the Cleveland County Detention Center, where she is being held under no bond.

“The seizure of these dangerous narcotics is another example of the outstanding work being done by our Community Interdiction Team,” Cleveland County Sheriff Norman said in a release. “Fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to devastate families and communities across our region. Every significant seizure helps prevent these deadly substances from reaching our neighborhoods and potentially saving lives.”

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