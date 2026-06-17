Branch wars heat up in Charlotte’s banking backyard

CHARLOTTE — A giant banner draped across Ally Financials’ Uptown parking garage tells Charlotte something about where the banking industry is heading.

The sign reads: “Actually go to the bank? Bless your heart.” It faces Interstate 277, steps from the regional corporate office of Regions Financial Corp. and squarely in the middle of the country’s second-largest banking center.

The billboard is part of Ally’s new “Life Today” brand platform, launched May 14 and developed with creative agency Anomaly LA. The campaign targets millennials and Gen Z consumers and signals a strategic shift for the Detroit-based bank toward what it calls “primacy”, becoming customers’ main bank for both saving and spending.

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