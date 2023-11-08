Woman charged with murder in toddler’s death, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder without regard in connection with the death of a toddler, Gastonia police said.

Officers were called to a home on Lowell Bethesda Road Tuesday morning about a 21-month-old girl who was unresponsive after going into cardiac arrest.

Officers noticed the child had swallowed unidentified blue pills while they were performing CPR on her.

The child was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Rhonda McNair was also charged with felony neglect child abuse. She’s in the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

