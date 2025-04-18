Woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 30-year-old man in Union County.

In early March, deputies responded to reports of a narcotics overdose at a home in Marshville.

At the scene, they found Cole Manus receiving medical treatment from EMS. Manus would later die due to the effects of the fentanyl, according to deputies.

An investigation identified 23-year-old Melissa Thompson as the person who was responsible for distributing the drugs to Manus.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested and charged Thompson with felony death by distribution. She is being held under a secured bond of $205,000.

Melissa Thompson

“Once again, our detectives and deputies have gone above and beyond to locate and apprehend another trafficker who chose to profit from the death of another human being,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Deputies said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

