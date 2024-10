CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Zaryeal Nharia Dixon, of Darlington, has been charged after investigators accused her of helping four inmates escape from the Chesterfield County jail on Monday.

She has been in custody since Wednesday night, according to warrants.

The warrants didn’t say how she helped Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox break out of jail.

Planco was later caught but the others are on the loose.

















