CMS teacher charged with assault following dispute at Sam’s Club

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of 42-year-old Ashley Murff in connection with an assault that occurred at Sam’s Club on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the store on Fashion Drive around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault stemming from a verbal dispute that allegedly involved a racial slur.

According to the victim, the confrontation escalated when she attempted to take a photo of the suspect, who then allegedly punched her in the face, leading to a physical altercation.

The suspect, however, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage and determined Murff was the primary aggressor.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, and Murff was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

She was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and has been charged with 3rd degree assault and battery. She is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Murff is a teacher with the district. However, she has been “suspended with pay pending an investigation related to an off-campus incident that led to her arrest.”

