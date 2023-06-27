Woman claims Charlotte business owner stole credit card information

CHARLOTTE — A woman is warning others to be careful where they use their credit and debit cards after her information was stolen and used several times.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with the victim about how she tracked down who she believed was the culprit.

New York Native Ashley Hawat said she anticipated kindness and generosity from her neighbors in Charlotte.

“Definitely down here, you expect everyone to be super nice and definitely different from New York,” Hawat explained.

However, Hawat said red flags went off in her head when she noticed fraudulent activity on her debit card.

“I saw three charges on my account. There was a Domino’s. There was, I believe it’s called Evolution Nail Salon in Charlotte. And then there was a shop Disney.com,” Hawat said.

Hawat said she spoke with a shop Disney employee who told her the shipping address for the order was the same address as a small business in Charlotte.

A business that she had gone to for beauty services.

“Same building, same suite number. And I specifically remember that suite number because I was having a hard time trying to find her suite in that building. When I booked the appointment, she made me do it through her website and I had to pay a deposit of $15. I did have to use my card and that was the card that was charged three times,” Hawat explained.

Hawat said she hopes her experience will warn others to be more cautious.

“Just do your research more if you’re not finding any information. Just don’t go to them,” Hawat said

Hawat said the bank froze her account, refunded her money, and sent her a new debit card.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect has been identified in this case but no one has been arrested or charged.

VIDEO: ‘Very creepy’: Homeowner says people used her address to apply for credit card, insurance

‘Very creepy’: Homeowner says people used her address to apply for credit card, insurance









©2023 Cox Media Group