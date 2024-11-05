Woman dies after being hit by car in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A woman has died after being hit by a car in north Charlotte on Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue.

At the scene, police found 54-year-old Michelle Denise Onley lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Onley was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, where she later died, according to police.

An initial investigation indicates that Onley was crossing North Graham Street outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a 2002 Ford Taurus.

CMPD said impairment and speed do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The driver of the Ford, 25-year-old Elijah O’zion-Sadique McBride, was later cited for driving on a revoked license, according to police.

Police said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Detective Leung at (704) 432-2169 Ext. 6 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

