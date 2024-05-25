1 seriously hurt after being hit by car in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after being hit by a car in south Charlotte.

Officials say the accident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Park Road and Hillside Avenue.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any additional information or the identities of those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 person hurt after being hit by car in north Charlotte, MEDIC says)

1 person hurt after being hit by car in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group