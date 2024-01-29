Woman dies after she, 2 others shot at south Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — A woman died after she and two other people were shot Thursday night at a south Charlotte apartment complex, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21-year-old Yara Velasquez-Escobar died in the hospital on Saturday.

Velasquez-Escobar was one of three people who were shot around 10:45 p.m. Thursday along Lakemist Drive off Old Pineville Road. A man and a girl were also shot, police said. They had life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

There’s no update on the conditions of the other victims.

The girl’s age has not been released.

CMPD is now investigating the case as a homicide. No suspect information has been made available.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Velasquez-Escobar. To contribute, click here.

