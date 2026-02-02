Woman faces charges after driving drunk, speeding with child in car

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a North Carolina woman was driving drunk and speeding in excess of 100 mph in the snow with a child in the car.

The sheriff’s office in Johnston County shared the picture below with our sister station in Raleigh. It shows a car pulled over, and a deputy’s speed reader on the dashboard, which shows 103 mph.

Deputy's speed reader (Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Kierra Taylor had a .33 blood alcohol level, more than four times the legal limit.

They also say the one-year-old with her was unbuckled in a car seat.

Taylor is charged with DWI, speeding, reckless driving and child abuse.

