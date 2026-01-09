Drunk driver sentenced to 10-14 years for fatal crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Garry Lackey Jr. was sentenced to 10 to 14 years in prison for the tragic death of Dawson Oliver, who was killed in a drunk driving incident in Huntersville last February.

The sentencing, which took place today, comes after Lackey pleaded guilty to charges including death by motor vehicle.

Authorities revealed that Lackey had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he struck Oliver’s vehicle head-on.

At the time of the fatal crash, Lackey was a convicted felon on probation and had a history of reckless behavior.

Oliver’s family continues to cope with their devastating loss. Billie Sanders, Oliver’s mother, expressed her deep sorrow regarding justice, stating, “I don’t feel like there is just justice.”

She added, “It’s horrible that one person’s decision can affect so many other people and ruin so much.”

Charles Oliver, Dawson’s father, conveyed mixed feelings about the sentencing, saying, “It’s a start. Nothing, nothing is going to satisfy that until we have the opportunity to see him again.”

Brandon Sanders, Oliver’s stepfather, reminded others of the importance of cherishing loved ones, urging, “Hold your kids tight.”

This sentiment highlights the impact of Dawson’s loss on his family, who described him as an amazing and loving person.

The incident occurred on Sam Furr Road in Huntersville as Oliver was driving to a friend’s house when he was struck. The family’s memories center around Dawson’s passion for the Carolina Panthers, with his father stating, “The Panthers were everything to him.” They held onto his love for the team, knowing he would be cheering them on from above.

The court hearing marked a significant moment for Oliver’s family, who believe will always honor their son’s memory.

Despite the pain, they find comfort in the memories they shared and the knowledge that Lackey will serve time for his actions.

