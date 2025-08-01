Woman falsely accused of bank robberies says detective mishandled case

SHELBY, N.C. — A woman once accused of a string of bank robberies nearly 20 years ago is now getting her day in court.

Jodi Blanton lived under the cloud of a bank robbery investigation. A lawsuit was filed this week at the federal courthouse.

A judge said the man who pursued her, longtime Shelby investigator Carl Duncan, misrepresented key evidence to get her indicted. Court records said he ignored eyewitness descriptions and inserted his own falsely blaming her for the crimes.

Last year, a judge dismissed all charges with prejudice.

A bank robber hit several banks, including First National and Alamance banks in Shelby, BB&T in Fallston between June 2005 and November 2005.

Carl Duncan with the Shelby Police Department was the lead investigator.

Both district attorneys at the time declined to prosecute Blanton because " everything was circumstantial."

In 2015, Duncan retired and joined the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office as a cold case investigator. His new bosses wanted him to look at Blanton again because of another bank robbery.

Blanton is a white woman with blonde hair, but according to court records, a judge agreed with her lawyers who claimed Duncan changed some things to get an indictment.

For example, they claimed, “He disregarded the eyewitness descriptions of the bank tellers and substituted his own perception as the bank robbers race and hair color.”

The tellers allegedly said the suspect was a light-skinned Afro American female with brown hair.

As a diversion, the robber allegedly made bomb threats at several stores and a school. Court records show that person was never identified as a man or a woman. However, Duncan identified the suspect as a woman.

During a hearing in 2024, Duncan was unable to provide a reasonable explanation as to why he made a sworn statement to a superior court judge that the person that made the bomb threat was a female.

This court dismissed the indictments against the defendant with prejudice.

In Blanton’s lawsuit, her attorneys claim that her civil rights were violated, because the investigator misrepresented material facts to the district attorney and to judicial officials.

