CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury in Catawba County has indicted a woman for death by distribution.

Kyshaleigh Sloan is accused of selling fentanyl to a man who later died from the drug.

Kyshaleigh Sloan

Court documents say, “The jurors for the State upon their oath present that on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above the defendant named above unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did sell Fentanyl, a “certain controlled substance” as defined in G.S.14-18.4, to Joshua Cockerham, and the ingestion of that controlled substance proximately caused the death of Joshua Cockerham, a user of that controlled substance.”

The date of the offense was listed as May 14, 2026.

There’s also a special count on the indictment that mentions a previous conviction in Wilkes County for possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance.

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