Woman killed in head-on collision in Iredell County, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died following a head-on collision in Iredell County Monday evening, according to reports from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on US 70 near Fanjoy Road.

Troopers said a 2005 Hummer H2 was traveling east on US 70 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Honda Pilot. The Hummer then continued eastbound before colliding head-on again with a 2001 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Pilot, 43-year-old Sandra Forney Jackson, died from her injuries at the scene. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hummer, 20-year-old Lizbeth Estrada Mojica, was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford received minor injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation did not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors in the collision.

However, Mojica was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center, and driving while her license was revoked, according to troopers.

