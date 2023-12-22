Woman left homeless after Social Security benefits abruptly stops

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has reported about how some people said they are being made homeless by the Social Security Administration.

The federal agency has been trying to claw back billions of dollars from millions of people it claims were paid too much.

“I was mind-boggled when I got the letter,” said Nicole Eberhardt.

In the video at the top of this webpage, investigative reporter Madison Carter explains how the 39-year-old woman said the SSA took more than just her Supplemental Security Income check.

VIDEO: Social Security chief apologizes to Congress for misleading testimony on overpayments

Social Security chief apologizes to Congress for misleading testimony on overpayments

©2023 Cox Media Group