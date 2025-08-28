Woman to receive $7,000 refund after dental billing dispute

CHARLOTTE — A woman who underwent major dental work, will receive a $7,000 refund after a billing discrepancy with her dentist.

Sylvia Grier initially expected to pay $33,000 for dental implants, a discounted rate from the original $40,000 price. However, the paperwork she signed reflected the full $40,000 amount.

Grier’s daughter communicated with Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke, who contacted the dentist on their behalf. Then, the lender agreed to refund the $7,000 difference.

The dentist, ClearChoice, emailed Action 9 writing, “We take all concerns seriously and remain committed to ensuring every patient feels informed and supported throughout their care journey. While we cannot comment on the specifics of any individual’s care due to patient privacy laws, we can share that our supported practices follow a thorough and transparent process to ensure patients understand their treatment plans and associated costs before moving forward with care. We understand that a family member has expressed concerns related to billing. If there was an agreed-upon discount or unresolved question, we are happy to review it — but we respectfully request to do so directly with the patient, in keeping with our commitment to privacy and personalized care.”

