Woman rescued after jumping off bridge at Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office says a boater rescued a woman who jumped off the Buster Boyd Bridge into Lake Wylie Friday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene.

The bridge connects Highway 49 in Lake Wylie to southwest Charlotte.

Deputies say the woman was treated by Emergency Services.

We’re working to learn who she is, her condition, and why she jumped off the bridge.

VIDEO: York County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lake Wylie

York County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Lake Wylie

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