GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman says a lightning strike started a fire at her home Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home around 3 p.m. on Silverberry Street.

A small part of the second story was damaged by the fire, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

VIDEO: Lightning strike injures group during bridal photo shoot in the mountains

Lightning strike injures group during bridal photo shoot in the mountains

©2025 Cox Media Group