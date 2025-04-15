Woman says she has video of alleged dog thieves amid extortion demands

CHARLOTTE — The owner of a stolen French bulldog said she’s obtained footage of the alleged suspects and the dog driving around in her car.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand spoke with Jayla Gittens who said she’s trying to get her pet and all her things home safely.

Gittens told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department her French bulldog was stolen last week, along with her car, while she was moving in north Charlotte.

Since then, she’s been in contact with the thieves and they’re making demands.

“The things that they have said to me, and they know what they have said to me. It made me angry; it made me frustrated, and it just made me want them to be held responsible for what they’re doing because I know that they’ll do it again,” Gittens told Channel 9.

Since we first reported on the incident, Gittens said a lot has happened. Her car was recovered, with no dog inside. Her work to find Julio ultimately led to an unexpected return.

“I’ve actually done a lot of promotion on social media and online just to get anyone who has any information to give me a call. In that process I got some very weird comments and DMs from people who took my car and took my dog and are telling me if I pay them thousands of dollars, I can have my dog back,” Gittens said.

During those conversations, Gittens said a video was sent to her. In it, you can see the alleged suspects in her stolen car before you eventually see a black French bulldog in the backseat.

“I was angry that some people just have such little respect for what other people work hard for. The fact you would steal not only my car but my dog and that you would essentially brag about it online, it was infuriating,” Gittens said.

Crimestoppers has released a picture of a person CMPD is trying to identify and locate in the theft.

For Gittens, she said she wants Julio home and is at least happy to see him alive.

“It eased my anxiety a little bit because I know where my dog is,” Gittens said.

Crimestoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

