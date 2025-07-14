Woman seeks justice after dog attack in Monroe neighborhood

MONROE, N.C. — A woman wants change in her Monroe neighborhood after she said a dog hurt her and her daughter and killed her dog while trying to save their pet.

The attack happened last week in a community between Highway 74 and Concord Highway.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with a woman and the other owner involved who is now facing charges.

“He was a very sweet dog, very sweet dog,” said Ashley Boyd, the daughter of the owner whose dog was attacked. “Never aggressive, just loved on everybody.”

Boyd was walking her dog, Charlie, in the Kellerton Place Community, when she said a pit bull charged at them. When Boyd went to go pick up Charlie, she said the other dog jumped in her arms and snatched her dog from her.

Boyd describes the incident as “horrifying” and said nothing the owner did was able to stop the attack.

Both Boyd and her mother, Roslyn Stitt, suffered wounds and scratches from the attack. When they were finally able to get Charlie in their vehicle away from the other dog, the pit bull pulled Charlie out of the car. Charlie died on the way to the vet.

“Our dog was our baby. He was the love of our life and we just can’t get him back,” said Stitt. “He’s gone. We feel helpless.”

Monroe police said the dog was put in a 10-day quarantine for rabies and can be released back to its owner. Animal control said with this being the dog’s first offense and not having shown and aggression to humans, it’ll just receive a dangerous dog warning notice.

Boyd feels stronger action is warranted and it pushing her HOA to enforce leash laws and enforce records.

“If they bite once, I’m pretty sure they’ll do it again,” said Boyd. “It could’ve been a child.”

Channel 9 asked the surviving dog’s owner if he is planning on bringing the dog home at the end of its quarantine. He said he would consult with his attorney before making any decisions.

