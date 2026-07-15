Woman sentenced to 7 years for death of 4-year-old Catawba County girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been sentenced to at least seven years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old girl in Catawba County.

Chelsea Crompton was sentenced after pleading guilty to murder in March in connection with the 2022 death of Hazel Lidey, according to the Hickory Record.

Authorities said Hazel was found unresponsive at her home in Vale. Crompton, who was dating the child’s father, called 911 and claimed the girl had overdosed.

However, first responders reported that Hazel was covered in bruises, prompting a criminal investigation.

Crompton entered a guilty plea earlier this year and was sentenced this week. She will serve a minimum of seven years in prison.

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