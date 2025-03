YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County woman will serve three years in prison for stealing from an assisted living resident.

Rebecca Workman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $4,000 from the victim’s accounts in 2023.

She took the money using stolen debit and atm cards.

Workman will have to pay restitution and serve five years of probation after her prison sentence.

