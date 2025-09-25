Woman settles lawsuit to protect hijab rights in custody

CHARLOTTE — The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced a settlement with the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Central and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office regarding the removal of a Muslim woman’s hijab for a booking photo.

According to a release, the settlement includes policy changes to protect the religious rights of individuals in custody, ensuring that Muslim women can wear their hijabs during booking photos and throughout their time in detention unless there are compelling safety reasons.

“This case is about protecting the fundamental right of Muslim women to practice their faith with dignity,” CAIR Staff Attorney Nadia Bayado said.

The lawsuit was filed by CAIR on behalf of Laila El-Ali, whose hijab was removed for a booking photo after her arrest at a city council meeting where she expressed pro-Palestine sentiments and urged the city to divest from Israel.

Following the lawsuit, the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Central and the MCSO agreed to destroy El-Ali’s photograph and implement policy changes to prevent similar incidents.

El-Ali’s charges of violating a noise ordinance and impeding traffic were later dropped, but she believes her arrest was part of a broader pattern of political repression against Palestinian activists.

Local attorney Ismaail Qaiyim assisted CAIR as local counsel in representing El-Ali, emphasizing the importance of protecting the rights of activists.

“Laila’s case is about ensuring that all people are treated fairly and that the rights of all people are protected under the law,” Qaiyim said.

CAIR said it will continue to monitor legislation that threatens constitutional rights to ensure the freedoms of all Americans are protected.

VIDEO: Marvin Ridge pulls yearbooks over Palestine senior quote

Marvin Ridge pulls yearbooks over Palestine senior quote

©2025 Cox Media Group