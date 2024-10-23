Woman stabbed at 7-Eleven in University City, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A woman was stabbed inside a 7-Eleven in University City, Channel 9 learned.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report shows the stabbing was at the gas station on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CMPD, a 28-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest. She suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan went by her home residence but no one was there. The owner of the gas station said it is store policy not to speak with the media.

But Donovan did talk to a neighbor who said he’s lived there about five years, visits that gas station all the time, and said despite this incident, he feels this community is safe.

“The community has been pretty safe thus far, and it’s been five going on six years,” Ricardo Walters said. “I don’t have no complaints.”

“I’m always in this neighborhood. I’m kind of surprised,” he added.

Donovan is asking CMPD if they have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Vigil to be held for woman killed in north Charlotte gas station)

Vigil to be held for woman killed in north Charlotte gas station

©2024 Cox Media Group