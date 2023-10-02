Woman stabbed at home; suspect is former foster child, deputies say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A foster mom in Caldwell County is in the hospital after she was stabbed several times inside her home near Granite Falls.

Deputies charged Kelani Fields with attempted first-degree murder. They say she stabbed the woman on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim at one time fostered Fields, who returned to the home along Gold Creek Estate Drive this weekend.

Deputies said basketball players from Catawba Valley Community College, who are staying at the home, held Fields until police arrived at the home.

