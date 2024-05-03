MINT HILL, N.C. — Members of the Mint Hill Women’s Club surrounded the fountain in front of town hall Thursday with hundreds of blue ribbons in hand.

They wanted to show support after law enforcement officers were killed and injured in a shootout on Monday in east Charlotte.

“We hope everyone goes and ties them around their businesses and their mailboxes and anywhere that they possibly can,” said Jessica Burns, the president of the Mint Hill Women’s Club.

It’s a small gesture to thank the people who keep the community safe.

“We hope the police just feel the love and support and appreciation that community has for them,” Burns said.

Women’s club shows support for men and women in blue

They had 500 ribbons and ran out on Thursday but will have more to pass out from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the town hall.

