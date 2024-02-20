Wooden Robot Brewery closes amid ongoing investigation after deadly fall

CHARLOTTE — Wooden Robot Brewery is closed Tuesday amid an ongoing investigation after a deadly fall at the South End location, officials said.

The popular Charlotte brewery said both its taprooms are closed “due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice,” according to its Facebook post.

One person was pronounced deceased after a fall at the brewery on South Tryon Street, MEDIC confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed with Channel 9 that there is an ongoing investigation at the brewery.

Channel 9 is at the brewery and could see CMPD conducting an investigation.

The brewery has another location in NoDa, which was also closed Tuesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Division released this statement: “The OSH Division was notified by CMPD this afternoon of an accident at that location. A compliance officer has been assigned to begin investigating the report.”

No further information was released.

