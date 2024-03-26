Usher accused of embezzling from Charlotte’s largest Catholic parish

CHARLOTTE — St. Matthew Catholic Church is preparing to serve thousands at Easter mass on Sunday. But while Charlotte’s largest Catholic parish is are getting ready for the crowds, community members are upset after they heard one of St. Matthew’s ushers is accused of embezzling from the church.

One church member who didn’t want to be identified told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz she couldn’t believe the news.

“I’m very sad,” she said.

“I don’t really understand how that could happen.”

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Oscar Emmanuel Ehighalua is facing three felony embezzlement charges. Police reports show he’s accused of embezzling $100 on Sunday, March 3 and another $100 again on Sunday, March 10. Then on Sunday March 17, the police report says he embezzled $3,500 from St. Matthew.

Oscar Emmanuel Ehighalua A worker is accused of embezzling from St. Matthew, Charlotte's largest Catholic parish. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

The affidavit for Ehighalua’s arrest says he was working as an usher at the Ballantyne church. Investigators said he was caught taking money from the offering collection instead of putting it in a safe.

The church’s accounting team discovered what happened when they went to count the collection and found one of their bank deposit bags was missing.

Representatives from the church said Tuesday they don’t want to comment while CMPD is investigating, but will answer more questions once the investigation is complete.

″I hope that they can still have funds to reach out into the community and to help feed the community and clothe the community and spread God’s love to everyone, tell them they are cared for and they are loved no matter what’s going on,” Jennifer Whistsitt told Goetz. “We are going to get through this. God is going to help us and this is not going to stop us.”

Some are choosing to give grace to the suspect.

“I have compassion if it was out of desperation,” the church member said.

“I really hope, though this person is not doing the right thing, they can still love the person even though they don’t love their actions,” Whistsitt added.

CMPD said there will be no additional charges filed at this time.

(WATCH BELOW: Longtime employee pleads to stealing over $500K from Hickory church)

Longtime employee pleads to stealing over $500K from Hickory church

©2024 Cox Media Group