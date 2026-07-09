World Cup bounce targeted for Charlotte’s MLS All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE — The FIFA World Cup still has more than a week to go, but Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Major League Soccer are ramping up for the next big event on the U.S. soccer calendar: the MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium.

Tepper Sports owns the stadium and MLS team Charlotte FC, now in its fifth season. The World Cup is the world’s largest and most popular sporting event and it has pushed soccer interest in the U.S. to record levels. Now MLS league and team executives are watching closely to see how the All-Star Game and the rest of the regular season are embraced as MLS hopes to ride the coattails of FIFA’s quadrennial tournament. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting the current World Cup, which ends July 19.

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