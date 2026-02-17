World Cup team picks Charlotte as base

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has company coming this summer: The Scotland National Team will use the team’s training facility as its base camp during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the teams confirmed Tuesday morning.

Tepper Sports & Entertainment, owner of Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, opened the 52,000-square-foot Atrium Health Performance Center in August 2023. It’s part of McAlpines Center, a 100-acre business park built and owned by Levine Properties. In addition to the training, nutrition and business and administrative headquarters building, Charlotte FC’s home in east Charlotte includes eight outdoor fields.

Scotland’s National Team has not yet confirmed the specific dates it will be based here. A Tepper Sports spokesperson said it’s likely that Scotland will be here for several weeks. The World Cup, hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, begins June 11 and ends July 19. Terms of the agreement for use of the training site were not disclosed.

