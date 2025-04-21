Worried tariffs could mean higher car prices? How to make your ride last

CHARLOTTE — All the more reason you probably want to get the most out of your vehicle.

Monroe mechanic Mike Hojnowski restores older cars, mainly for young drivers. He says pay attention to your dashboard, take warnings seriously, and check your fluids regularly. “Fluids ensure that your engine is running properly, keeps things lubricated, keeps things cool,” he said.

Don’t let little problems become big ones. For example, brakes. “Neglecting them when they are due to be changed can impact what’s underneath, and then it becomes a much more costly repair,” he said.

And trust your instincts. “If it doesn’t sound right, if it doesn’t smell right, if it doesn’t feel right, raise your hand,” he said.

That means going to a mechanic you trust sooner rather than later.

And here are some things you can do right now to be proactive:

Look up the maintenance schedule for your car. See if there is anything major that’s overdue.

Then budget for each, putting safety repairs first.

Check recalls, not just for safety, but because you won’t have to pay for those fixes.

Drive your car. Don’t let it just sit there. You may think you’re ‘saving’ it, but I always say: unused parts can become useless parts.

