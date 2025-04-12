‘Share the culture’: Local business owner shares concerns over tariff impacts

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump announced tariff exemptions on Saturday for electronics such as laptops and smartphones as 145% tariffs take effect on goods from China.

But tariffs on a wide range of goods from multiple countries are still in effect and of more importance to local business owners like Pape Ndiaye, who owns House of Africa in Charlotte.

Ndiaye said many local mom and pop shops rely on imported goods from around the world. And some of the shops’ owners are worried.

House of Africa has been open for nearly 30 years and puts on one of the largest Juneteenth events in the country.

Ndiaye called with Channel 9′s Glenn Counts from Senegal. He told Counts he is worried he may have to raise prices. And many African businessmen he spoke with have similar concerns about the impacts of tariffs.

He said, at the end of the day, he may have to raise prices. And he worries it may cost him customers.

“Why House of Africa is in Charlotte, North Carolina, is to share the culture and the art in the spirit of freedom and togetherness,” Ndiaye said. “Even though it may be hard, we don’t know yet. We will work with our customers.”

