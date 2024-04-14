Deadly wreck shuts down I-85S in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash in Gaston County Sunday afternoon has shut down Interstate 85 South near Kings Mountain, Gaston County emergency officials said.

The wreck happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Mile Marker 10, which is near U.S. Highway 29.

Viewers said they could see black smoke from miles away.

One person was killed and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detour provided by DOT:

Motorists use Exit 13 (Edgewood Rd), left on Edgewood Rd to US 29/US 74 West to I-85 South.

Alt Route: Exit 27 (NC 273 South), right to US 29/US 74 West to I-85 South.

The Department of Transportation expects the road to be back open by 8:10 p.m.

No further information was released.

