Wrightsville Beach among the last in Hurricane Idalia’s path

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Idalia is projected to go across the east coast and out to sea by the end of the week, but one of the last American towns that will be hit by the storm is North Carolina’s Wrightsville Beach.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was in Wrightsville Beach Wednesday and saw neighbors getting ready for the storm. While the rain was at bay for most of the morning, there were only a few people out at the beach.

“Plans tonight for us are to go to the hotel and stay the night there in case the beach gets flooded and we can’t get out,” one tourist told Ken Lemon Wednesday morning.

