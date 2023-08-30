TRACKING IDALIA: Hurricane upgrades to Category 4 storm

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Idalia was upgraded to a Category 4 storm just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Catastrophic storm surges and destructive winds are nearing Florida’s Big Bend Region, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates that Idalia continues to intensify rapidly.

The maximum sustained winds have increased to 125 mph with higher gusts, although its pressure is dropping quickly.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend, according to the Associated Press.

Hurricanes are measured on a five-category scale, with a Category 5 being the strongest. A Category 3 storm is the first on the scale considered a major hurricane and the National Hurricane Center says a Category 4 storm brings “catastrophic damage.”

5am EDT 30 Aug: #Idalia has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, and is nearing landfall in Florida Big Bend region this morning. Catastrophic & life-threatening impacts from Storm Surge & Winds expected as Idalia moves ashore. https://t.co/y75tVkKVK7 pic.twitter.com/0NfINii9Mo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

As of 6 a.m., more than 50 flights have been canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport, according to FlightAware.com. Around 10 flights have also been delayed.

The Charlotte area is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of rainfall over the next 48 hours. Near the coast of the Carolinas, closer to 6 inches of rain is expected in some areas.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway announced it is now welcoming Idalia evacuees.

READ MORE:

On Monday, Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency to get the state’s emergency operations plan going, help with the transportation of fuel and other essential supplies and services, help first responders, help protect people from price gouging, and help the agriculture industry to prepare for the storm.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper said in a statement. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

By Monday afternoon, Gov. McMaster had followed suit.

“Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s impacts, this State of Emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens,” McMaster said in a statement. “Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information – especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas.”

The Charlotte chapter of the American Red Cross is already on the way to Florida to help out with recovery efforts. You can read more about their efforts here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

VIDEO: TRACKING IDALIA: How will it affect the Carolinas?

TRACKING IDALIA: How will it affect the Carolinas?

©2023 Cox Media Group