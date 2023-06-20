Years in the making: Charlotte’s oldest park reopens following major renovation project

CHARLOTTE — Two years after it was closed for renovations, Charlotte’s Independence Park has now reopened to everyone — an announcement more than a century in the making.

When Mecklenburg County’s oldest park was originally built in the early 20th century, it was owned by the city. In the original deed, it states the park was built for the use of white people only.

Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Director W. Lee Jones, along with other park officials, kept photos from the time, some depicting Black caregivers watching white children in the park.

Jones explained to Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe that even though the women were allowed in the park, they couldn’t participate in any activities.

During the renovation, Jones and his team covered a lot of ground for the park’s rebirth, including controlling invasive plants, building newer athletic fields, planting new landscaping, and creating a nature-inspired playground for kids.

Although Jones is proud of the external and cosmetic changes made to the park, he credits diversity and inclusion as his motivation.

“Everyone is welcome here, it’s not just a particular class of people, a particular race or culture of people,” Jones said.

>>> In the video at the top of this page, learn more about the park’s history and the plans for its future.

(WATCH BELOW: Mooresville to hold grand reopening at Liberty Park)

Mooresville to hold grand reopening at Liberty Park

©2023 Cox Media Group