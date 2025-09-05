Yiasou Greek Festival celebrates 47 years

CHARLOTTE — The Yiasou Greek Festival is celebrating its 47th annual event this weekend at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte.

This beloved cultural festival offers a family-friendly experience featuring authentic Greek cuisine, traditional music and dancing, shopping, and cultural exhibits.

Parish Council President Vaki Karampourniotis said the festival “allows our beloved Cathedral to showcase its love and passion for our faith and culture.”

Food is at the forefront of the event. Festivalgoers can indulge in a variety of Greek specialties, including souvlaki, spanakopites, Greek pizzas, and pastichio. Desserts such as koulourakia and loukoumades are also available, alongside Greek coffee and frappe at the kafenio tent.

The festival features live entertainment on three stages, with dance performances by members of Holy Trinity’s award-winning Folk-Dance Program. This program is noted as the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

Visitors can explore a range of specialty vendors offering Greek art, clothing, and imported groceries. There is also a guided Greek wine tasting led by local experts.

For children, the festival includes a popular Playland with rides, face painting, and concessions.

Those interested in history can take guided tours of the historic Cathedral, which was built in 1954, to learn about its Byzantine iconography and the history of Greeks in Charlotte.

Admission to the festival is $5, with free entry for children 12 and under when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, including festival attractions, schedules, and menus, visit the festival’s website.

