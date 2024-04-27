YMCA of Catawba Valley offers summer camp lineup

HICKORY, N.C. — As the summer season approaches, the YMCA of Catawba Valley is offering a lineup of summer camps catering to a diverse range of interests and age groups. From traditional to preschool, sports to specialty, and even teen camps, there’s something for every child looking to embark on an adventure-filled summer.

The camp is encouraging parents to secure a place for their children, as spots are filling up fast.

The YMCA of Catawba Valley’s summer camps will be hosted at various locations, including the Hickory Foundation YMCA, Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA, six school sites in Burke County, Lincoln County Family YMCA, and Sally’s YMCA.

“We are excited to welcome children and teens to our summer camps, where they will have the opportunity to learn, grow, and create lasting memories in a safe and supportive environment,” said Senior Family Program Director of YMCA of Catawba Valley, Hollie Newton. “Our team is dedicated to providing engaging activities, skilled supervision, and opportunities for personal development that will benefit campers long after the summer ends.”

The camp said registration information can be found here.

VIDEO: ‘Doing what I love’: Charlotte YMCA’s first woman CEO shares career journey

‘Doing what I love’: Charlotte YMCA’s first woman CEO shares career journey

©2024 Cox Media Group