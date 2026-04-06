YMCA restructures to protect long‑term community services

CHARLOTTE — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte has carried out a “limited number” of layoffs as part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at stabilizing its finances after years of pandemic‑related strain.

While the organization did not disclose how many employees were affected or which roles were cut, leaders said the realignment is tied to a new operating model focused on long‑term sustainability.

Financial challenges have persisted since COVID‑19, when membership revenue—its primary income source—fell more than 60%.

Although membership has rebounded somewhat, it remains below pre‑pandemic levels, according to the Herald.

Public tax filings show a 26% revenue drop from 2019 to 2024 and a net loss of more than $11.4 million in 2024, the second loss reported since 2019.

The YMCA says member services will not be disrupted and that it will support affected employees.

In recent years, the organization has attempted to offset financial pressures through property sales, including an 11‑acre parcel sold to Duke Energy for nearly $10 million.

VIDEO: YMCA in Steele Creek to close

YMCA in Steele Creek to close

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