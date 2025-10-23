York County considers $20M animal shelter, aims to cut costs

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County is planning to build a new animal shelter, which could cost up to $20 million, as discussed in a recent meeting.

County leaders and the York County Public Works Committee are considering plans for the shelter, aiming to keep costs under $20 million, with a target of $16 million.

“We’re not gonna try to build a shelter to house all the stray animals in York County,” said a staff member during the meeting. “We need a good shelter for the animals, volunteers, that benefits all of York County.”

In preparation for the new shelter, leaders are discussing changes to the county ordinance to reduce the number of stray animals. This includes potential measures such as breeder registration and limits on pet ownership.

In 2022, more than 300 dogs were seized from Rock Hill and surrounding counties in a dog-fighting sting, highlighting the need for better animal control measures.

A neighbor in Rock Hill expressed support for the ordinance changes, noting the frequent presence of stray dogs in the area and the safety concerns they pose.

York County Councilman William Bump Roddey supports researching options for breeder registration and hopes the shelter can be built for less than $20 million, ideally around $16 million.

The York County Public Works Committee will consider suggestions for ordinance changes, which may be reviewed by the county council, as efforts to improve animal welfare in the area continue.

VIDEO: As renovations near completion, Charlotte animal shelter asks for help again

As renovations near completion, Charlotte animal shelter asks for help again

©2025 Cox Media Group