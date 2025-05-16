York County considers countywide parks and recreation tax

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Everyone who lives in York County may have to start paying a parks and recreation tax.

Currently, residents who live in unincorporated areas of the county shoulder the tax.

It pays for the youth in those areas to be able to participate in youth sports programs in cities and towns.

However, the new proposal would require the entire county to pay the tax.

The county would then use the money to pay towns or cities $75 for every child from an unincorporated area who participates in youth sports.

Fort Mill Mayor Gwen Savage, who is also a resident of the area, said the change could raise the cost of youth sports programs.

“We have been funding those programs. We never expect parks and recs to break even; they are not a revenue stream,” said Savage.

However, York County Councilman William Bump Roddey said the money will be sufficient, and the new plan will also help fund new county parks for everyone to enjoy.

“The tax increase would help pay for personnel and other things needed to fund our own new county-wide parks,” said Roddey.

Roddey also said that while the $75 stipend is not enough money, however, there is still time to discuss a different amount.

A second reading of the plan is expected to take place on Monday.

