York County hosting bublic meeting on Hwy. 49 projects in Lake Wylie area

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County officials are inviting residents to a drop-in meeting to learn about two upcoming Pennies for Progress road projects in the Lake Wylie area.

County engineers will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 11 at Oakridge Middle School in Clover.

The goal will be to share maps and answer questions about planned improvements along Highway 49, including projects at Blucher Circle and the Bonum Road/Montgomery Road intersection.

VIDEO: York County’s Pennies for Progress road work list remains unfinished

