York County leaders aim to preserve history with tax law

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County leaders could start using a state law to help transform more historic sites, our partners at The Herald reported.

The county Economic Development Committee is looking to implement what’s known as the “Bailey Bill” countywide.

It allows towns to lock in a tax assessment rate for historic properties before renovations begin, and keep it through redevelopment.

Clover, York, and Fort Mill already use the Bailey Bill in their downtown areas.

Leaders say it’s an incentive to repurpose historic sites rather than tearing them down.

VIDEO: ‘Don’t give up’: York County woman defies odds through life-changing medical breakthroughs

‘Don’t give up’: York County woman defies odds through life-changing medical breakthroughs

©2025 Cox Media Group