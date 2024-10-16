York County Library stops buying books for kids, wants clarity on new funding bill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County public libraries aren’t buying any new books for their teen and child sections.

A new state rule ties library funding to what types of books can be displayed in those sections. Now, York County says it won’t buy any more books until it gets some clarification.

“I as a parent always see what my children read,” Elema Koval said. “It’s not like they can go to the library unsupervised and check out any books that I’m unaware of.”

Koval told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that she stays close to her son when they go into the York County Library. She said she doesn’t see the need for the new state rule.

The bill requires libraries to certify that they don’t offer children’s books with sexual or obscene content.

“We’re saying you cannot have adult sexual content in the children’s section of your library or you will lose your funding,” South Carolina Rep. Brandon Guffey said.

Guffey supports the new rule, saying the intent isn’t censorship, but protection.

“I think we can all agree adult content belongs in adult sections,” he said.

“In the end, all they’re going to do is cause libraries to have ... all this extra red tape they have to go through for the kids,” Katie Beesting said. “And it’s really going to hurt them long term.”

This week, the York County Library posted a statement online saying its board voted to place a moratorium on purchasing any new materials for minors until it gets clarification and guidance from the state on the new rule.

Guffey called the post political.

“Anyone that cannot understand the simplicity of keeping adult material out of the hands of children and wants to posture it any other way, I have zero sympathy for,” he said.

The library board also wants the attorney general to provide some guidance on the new rule.

Tina Terry reached out to the library director and its board for comment on Wednesday but so far, she has not heard back from them.

